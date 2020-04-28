“Damn the torpedoes — full speed ahead” is a Navy saying credited to Union Admiral David Farragut during the Battle of Mobile Bay, Alabama, in 1864. Now before you start sending me emails pointing out that they didn’t have torpedoes during the Civil War, check again. Since the early 1800s, mines designed to sink ships were called torpedoes.
I bring this up because this saying seems to define the current mindset of members of the Boone County War Memorial Association (BCWMA) – especially their president, Navy Vietnam veteran Gene Woody.
“One way or another, we’re going to find a way to honor our fallen brothers this Memorial Day,” President Woody said. “This is a Boone County tradition dating back decades and the coronavirus may change things a bit, but it won’t stop us from doing our duty.”
This collective attitude was evident last week when the BCWMA met to make plans for next month’s Memorial Day ceremony. As their regular meeting place of the Western Sizzlin’ was closed, they met outside at the War Memorial, arranging their lawn chairs the recommended six feet apart.
Another military adage that seems to apply was quoted by Clayton Kops, a Vietnam veteran and past President of the BCWMA. “We Marines have a saying — improvise, adapt and overcome. This Memorial Day that’s exactly what we’re going to do to honor the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms. Our mission is clear and we will not fail.”
The BCWMA also hopes to have two large, marble stones added to the monument by Memorial Day which will display the symbols of the various American military branches. They also hope to have over 30 new bricks installed in the ground display in front of the memorial. Typically the Boy Scouts do this, but they have suspended operations until the danger of the pandemic has passed.
So far, 1,697 bricks containing the names of both active military and veterans are on display. Any honorably discharged veteran, or their family, can purchase a brick for $25 which covers the costs of etching the veteran’s name and unit. There’s a map at the War Memorial identifying where each veteran’s brick is located and a link for your smart phone that makes it even easier to locate your loved one’s brick If you’re interested in purchasing a brick, contact Gene Woody at (870) 577-1896.
I, too, am a member of the BCWMA and seeing the year-around work of these men and women dedicated to keeping the memories of our local, fallen heroes alive is truly inspiring. They are the guardians of our history. I can’t think of a more worthy cause.
So come this Memorial day, Monday, May 25, our nation’s colors will be presented, prayers will be given, salutes will be offered, wreaths will be placed, taps will be played and tears will be shed. All will be as it should be — damn the torpedoes.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com .
