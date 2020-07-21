A couple evenings ago, I had the privilege to have a chat with Michael Alsobrook, Commander of our local VFW chapter. I listened carefully as he talked about the future of veteran service organizations. Nationally, there has been a dramatic decline in membership during the past 20 years. Many chapters have been forced to close their doors or consolidate with nearby chapters just to barely survive. Unless something changes soon, they may disappear altogether.
Michael pointed out that the average age of a veteran service organization member is near 70, with most being Korea and Vietnam era veterans. Veterans in their 20s and 30s are busy earning a living and raising families. Their interests and ways of doing things are vastly different than their parents or grandparents. They even communicate differently, so even when there was spare time to volunteer, they consider most veteran service organizations “old school.”
Michael knows what he is talking about. At 31, he is one of the youngest VFW Commanders in the country. An Army and Afghanistan veteran, he continues to serve his community not only as leader of our local VFW chapter, but also as Worshipful Master of the Harrison Masonic Lodge. His approach is to listen to our young veterans about their ideas of how best to serve our community — then empower them to do so. Michael is especially concerned that the role of women in veteran service organizations has been largely overlooked. We are in great need of their talents, experience and dedication.
This is important because organizations like the VFW, American Legion and DAV play a critical role in the wellbeing of our veterans. On a national level, they are the primary lobbyist to Congress and the Veteran’s Administration to improve veteran health care and benefit programs. Locally, they provide much needed assistance to veterans who have slipped through the wide cracks of the VA system. They also do much to promote community patriotism and share information about important veteran issues. Without our local veteran service organizations, those who defended our freedoms and way of life would suffer greatly and be forgotten.
Being part of veteran service organizations is also very important to those who served. When they were on active duty, they were part of a special, elite group of people doing amazing things for the greater good. Then they are suddenly cast back into civilian life among people that don’t understand what they’ve been through and never will. One of the best remedies for PTSD and other service related injuries is once again surrounding themselves with veterans who have walked in their shoes and get it. They also find purpose in helping fellow veterans.
Michael is right and it is up to us “old-style” Commanders to pay attention to his words. In the not too distant future, World War II veterans will all be gone and Korea and Vietnam veterans are not far behind. For many salty, old leaders, it is often difficult to pass the torch and gracefully follow the dinosaurs into extinction. But the days of sitting around drinking beer and swapping war stories are long gone. It is time to make way for a new generation of remarkable and talented young veterans that will hopefully do it a lot better than we did.
The American Legion meets at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at the Elks Lodge. The VFW meets at 1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month also at the Elks Lodge. Parking and entrance at the Elks Lodge is around back.
The DAV meets at noon on the third Tuesday of the month (today) at the Western Sizzlin. The Boone County War Memorial Association meets at noon on the third Monday of the month at Western Sizzlin. All meetings are open to the public. Come early to have a cup of coffee, visit and ask questions.
We are listening. Come, join and lead us into the future.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
