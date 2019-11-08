“I sold abortions,” she said. “How do you do that? It’s called sex education.” Carol Everett, one of the top pro-life speakers in the nation told the crowd at the Informed Choices fundraiser banquet on Monday, Oct. 28.
“You don’t take your kids out and get them really good and drunk and teach them how to drive safely. We give them a moral absolute — don’t drink and drive, you can be killed. Why would we compromise them in this important area of their sexuality by giving them a low moral standard to live down to, rather than the highest and best — God’s plan for marriage which still works every time,” she said.
“But I didn’t say that. I was selling abortions and getting a commission. Our goal was 3-5 abortions between the ages of 13-18. But you can’t go to them at the age of 12 and tell them ‘I want you to get pregnant next year.’”
“You have to break down the natural modesty, separate them from their parent’s values and you have to become an expert (sexpert) in their life,” she said. “In Texas there is a program that targets kindergarteners and encourages students to experiment with intercourse in the third grade.”
“I spoke in the schools to the fifth and sixth graders. My goal was to get them pregnant. We offered low-dose birth control pills for $45 a month which we knew she would get pregnant on. Abortion is a method of birth control for many and there is more than a 50 percent repeat rate.”
“If abortion is so good for women, why isn’t it free,” she asked. “It’s still the largest unregulated legal industry in the nation. Second only to ill-legal drugs. In some states they don’t even require hot water, or don’t have sterilization standards.”
As a former clinic owner, she says, “I was in it for the money,” she admitted. “We tried to average 10-12 abortions an hour and the price varied between $300 to $10,000 with the average at $500. Doctors were paid as independent contractors at the end of the day — in cash. Each clinic paid for itself in one month, then it was a cash cow.”
“I eventually came face to face with the reality I had been involved with the murder of 35,000 babies, the death of one woman and maiming of 19 other women. In the last 18 months, one out of 500 women had a hysterectomy and colostomy and one woman bled to death,” she said.
Everett didn’t think God could forgive her, especially for murdering her own child by abortion. “I found Psalms 139 and Romans 8:1 which states, ‘There is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.’ You have to remember I did not want to be pro-life. But I read the scriptures over and over. Now I’ve worked in several areas of the pro-life movement. But this is the most important. This is the front line, a life saving ministry. Informed Choices is what saves lives, physically and eternally.”
She shared with the crowd how they could support the ministry of Informed Choices in a lump sum, or monthly with donations or volunteer time. A baby boutique is available with items a mother can purchase with earned “baby bucks.” The boutique needs items donated like diapers, wipes, clothes, strollers and toys.
For more information contact Informed Choices Women’s Center at 715 W. Sherman or call (870) 280-3169 or text (870) 404-4897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.