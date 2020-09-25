The Gaither Cemetery has seen a reduction in donations and needs assistance. Many donors have since moved on or moved away from the area. Assistance is needed for upkeep and mowing. A volunteer workday is scheduled for later in the fall pending the COVID-19 regulations on gatherings.
Donations can be made to:
Gaither Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 157 Harrison, AR 72602. Please include the your contact information and the names of any family members buried in the cemetery. For more information contact Danny Trotter.
