Last week, I had a Monday I want to remember! It started out in the dark at 4:45 a.m. and as I stepped into the garage, I dropped by little wallet do-dad.
Cards slid under my husband’s car. So I stopped to try to retrieve them — thankfully I found the driver’s license so I could meet my walking partners and get to workout class.
Ok, now let me backup to Sunday. I was the blessed one to bring home a beautiful bouquet of flowers grown by a family in our church.
Even though I was driving slow (I can, I promise!) the flowers dumped water into my front passenger floor and soaked my carpeted mat. No worries. It was just water. So I took the mat out of my car and laid it on top my hood to dry.
Ok, let’s back up again. I didn’t sleep well Sunday night. My watch recorded 1:59 minutes of sleep. So not only was it early, and dark, I was a sleep-deprived walking zombie.
Of course, I drove off to class never thinking about my floor mat on the hood. I don’t even know what triggered the memory, but as I pulled back into the garage, I remembered. I sent a text to Shannon because I knew she would be driving part of that same route on her way to work. She first thought I had lost my exercise mat. But when I had time for the long story, she felt terrible for me, too.
On my way to work, I drove slow checking the ditches for a wayward mat. One of our police officers was on duty looking for speeders and I even pulled next to his hiding spot to let him know what I was doing.
I’m sure he had a good laugh at my request. “If you see a floor mat on the side of the road, just leave it at our church.” He was kind and didn’t arrest me on the spot for being crazy.
I know it was just a floor mat … and stores are full of them. But I didn’t need four. I didn’t need two. I just needed one! It even made my “paid for” vehicle feel less than whole. I was disturbed.
But I eventually chose not be anxious about a floor mat. Of course, I prayed and asked God to help me find it — if that was His will. He knew where it was, and if He wanted, He could point it out to me with flashing neon lights! I knew there were a lot bigger issues going on that day for people around the world. But this was big to me — and I knew He cared.
I kept scouring all the ditches and side areas of the path I had taken, but went home without a floor mat. Remember my lack of sleep? I was in my pj’s and chilling a few minutes before allowing myself sleep — even with the sun out!
I get a text from Shannon. “Did you find your mat?” Then the next one was, “Are you home?” It wasn’t two minutes before our doorbell rang. So I wrapped up in my blanket and headed to the front door.
Shannon had mentioned the wayward mat to Rodney when they were home for lunch. That big-hearted man looked for my mat on his way back to work. After supper, he asked Shannon if I had found it. “Let’s go look again,” he said.
I had been out on Bunker Road earlier looking for it. I decided with the cars dodging me, I’d better get back in my car before I died looking for a floor mat!
Well, God showed Rodney exactly where it had slid off my hood — a block from the house. It was wet from the rain, so my husband put it in the garage to dry. “Just not on my hood,” I reminded him.
