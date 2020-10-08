The Baptist Bible Fellowship International and Baptist Bible College lost a good friend and prayer warrior on Monday night. Reports call it an “accident” but we know there are no accidents with God. He is in control of every second.
Even the prophet Jeremiah prayed, “I know, Lord, that our lives are not our own. We are not able to plan our own course.”
Our friend, Beth Adams was a quiet behind the scenes kind of pastor’s wife. Beth was happiest when her husband Ray, (I should say, Dr. Ray Adams), professor at Baptist Bible College and staff member at Cherry Street Baptist Church, Springfield, Missouri, was the center of attention.
Beth’s home-going was really a bizarre set of circumstances that only God could have arranged. Beth was headed to the church to make some visits with Ray. A box truck ran a stop sign at a four-way stop and hit her car. Now stop and think about her whole day, and what it took for her to be in that spot at exactly the same time a box truck was speeding her way.
Even if you only consider the last hour of her precious life, the conversations that could have taken one more minute, the flow of traffic that could have moved her out of harm's way.
God is going to use this “tragedy” as we would call it to advance His purpose in a mighty way. Because God never wastes a moment. Someone’s life will be changed forever for good because of Beth’s testimony and the lives of her husband, sons, and grandchildren she leaves behind.
I’m glad God doesn’t ask my opinion. Do I want to come face to face with Him, slowly, knowing death is inevitable, or in a split second?
This verse was in my Bible reading this morning, and made me think of Beth. “Let your conversations be gracious and attractive so that you will have the right response for everyone.”
That describes her perfectly. I never heard her say a mean word about anyone. She was always gracious and attractive. She definitely had the spirit of Jesus Christ in her life.
Do you know what happened to Beth, the next second after her last breath? Beth’s sister-in-law posted this on Facebook and I’d like to share it with you.
One minute after a believer dies:
Angels usher your soul to Heaven. (Luke 16:22)
You immediately enter God’s presence. (2 Corinthians 5:6-8)
You are conscious, in command of your thinking, feeling, speech and memories. (Luke 16:19-31)
You participate in magnificent worship with angels and believers before the throne of God and Christ. (Revelation 4-5)
You are aware to some degree of activities and events on Earth. (Revelation 6:9-10)
You will recognize and communicate with believers who preceded you to Heaven. (Luke 9:28-36.)
Some might think, why would a good God allow such evil? I am not smart enough to answer that question, except to say God is in control. But at this point in time, evil still reigns predominant on the Earth, and has since the days of Adam and Eve. But I trust God. He never makes mistakes, or falls asleep on the job. His angels lovingly escorted Beth to Heaven where there is no more pain or sorrow.
We are saddened because our friend will not be there for her unique laugh, smile and big hug every time we meet. We hurt because of the pain the family will feel every day and at the next big family gathering. But many people all over the world whose lives Beth touched will be praying for their peace and strength in this time of earthly sorrow.
I’m grateful Beth lived a public life of her belief in Jesus Christ. No one has to wonder or guess where she is spending eternity. Colossians 3:23, “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance; for you serve the Lord Christ.”
Can the same be said of you when your expiration date comes to pass? II Corinthians 6:2 reads, “ … Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”
Salvation is not something to put off. We never know if our death will be long and drawn out, or over in a split second. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths. Do not be wise in your own eyes; Fear (respect) the Lord and depart from evil, it will be health to your flesh, and strength to your bones.” (Proverbs 3:5-8) NKJV. Talk to Jesus Christ today.
