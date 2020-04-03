Good things continue to happen, even during this difficult time. I understand parents are a lot more appreciative of all the work public school teachers do for the children of the area! (I heard of some great ‘April Fools Day’ jokes being played on parents instead of teachers!!!)
Our community is diligently gathering medical supplies for area health care workers and emergency personnel.
People are praying for each other and asking for God’s help in ridding the country and the world of this pandemic.
President Trump has provoked the Defense Production Act of 1950 which gives him the power to direct private firms to suit national needs in a time of crisis. General Motors is now making ventilators.
“We stand ready to help in any way we can. We don’t need the Defense Production Act to ask us to act,” said Greg Hayes, CEO of United Technologies.
Mike Lindell, founder, and CEO of My Pillow Inc. has dedicated 75 percent of his manufacturing plant to producing cotton face masks.
Before indoor dining was banned, I heard of very large tips being left by customers and asked the money be shared for the serving staff.
I was encouraged by the Governor’s press conference on Monday, March 30. Deputy Director of Human Services, Keesa Smith participated in the conference and shared that their department was continuing to provide a safety net for the children and seniors of this state.
“We have 15,000 clients in the state who receive home health services,” Smith said. “The staff decided on their own, that these individuals needed at least two phone calls a week to make sure they were OK. One client said she was OK, but getting low on groceries and her electricity had been turned off. The client was on oxygen that needed electricity to operate. The staff member immediately elevated that call and got a regional staff member involved. That person called the children of the lady and they said they could get the food needed. The case worker even went next door to let the neighbor know what was going on. The neighbor offered an extension cord from her house so the neighbor’s oxygen would work. Entergy got the service restored that day.”
Smith continued, “Even in these trying times, we still have people working hard and Arkansans making sure other Arkansans are taken care of.”
Governor Asa Hutchinson added, “Thank you Keesa. Five thousand calls have already been made to make sure people are OK. We can be very proud of that initiative.”
Another positive from the virus, was the gospel reaching someone in a foreign country. The missions director for the Baptist Bible Fellowship International said a missionary had posted their service online and a young lady happened to start listening. The young lady ended up calling the missionary’s wife after the service and accepting Jesus Christ as her savior over the phone. She told the missionary’s wife, “If it wasn’t for the Coronavirus, I would never have heard about Jesus Christ.”
I know churches are reaching out to children who normally attend their services and parents who don’t normally attend are hearing their children sing songs, quote Bible verses and hear lessons from the Bible in their homes. God is working through this pandemic. Don’t give up hope and keep the faith that God knows what He is doing.
A big thank you to our emergency personnel and health care workers for being on the front line of this pandemic. This community is praying for your safety and wisdom. And in a few months when this is behind us, I’m praying we don’t take God for granted again as a nation or community!
I’m asking God to do some “big” things during this time, so more people will see that He is involved and cares about our needs. Who can you extend “an extension cord” to today and make sure they are cared for. I hope you will step out in faith and look for the things God is doing and be involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.