The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced an order halting residential evictions to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
How will that affect efforts already underway at the Harrison Housing Authority?
HHA executive director Chonda Tapley recently announced the authority had received a $200,000 grant to help clients avoid eviction and becoming homeless, as well as to help with rapid rehousing efforts.
The HHA dispenses Housing Choice Voucher Program Housing and Urban Development funds to pay a portion of qualifying clients’ rent. Those dollars also come with requirements that ensure the housing units are safe, decent, sanitary and in good repair.
Tapley had her staff survey current applicants and 51% of them indicated they were in a homeless situation — whether that’s a tent, a car or couch surfing. Thirty-two percent said they were in the process of being evicted and could become homeless.
Tapley urged people to contact her agency first to see if they can help them before they attempt the CDC protection.
The CDC’s announcement said that eviction moratoria facilitate self-isolation by people who become ill or who are at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 due to an underlying medical condition. They also allow state and local authorities to more easily implement stay-at-home and social distancing directives to mitigate the community spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, housing stability helps protect public health because homelessness increases the likelihood of individuals moving into congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, which then puts individuals at higher risk for COVID-19. The ability of these settings to adhere to best practices, such as social distancing and other infection control measures, decreases as populations increase. Unsheltered homelessness also increases the risk that individuals will experience severe illness from COVID-19.
But there are requirements that people must follow in order to claim protection under the CDC eviction moratorium. For instance, a tenant must file a declaration that indicates:
• The individual has used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing;
• The individual either: (i) expects to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for Calendar Year 2020 (or no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return), (ii) was not required to report any income in 2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, or (iii) received an Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the CARES Act;
• The individual is unable to pay the full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, a lay-off, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses;
• The individual is using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other nondiscretionary expenses; and
• Eviction would likely render the individual homeless — or force the individual to move into and live in close quarters in a new congregate or shared living setting — because the individual has no other available housing options.
Tapley said there are also penalties for filing false information in such a declaration and not everyone will qualify for that protection.
Tapley said the HHA doesn’t just help people in need, but also the community by helping landlords who also have bills and mortgages that might not be met if rent is no paid.
She advised that anyone in such a position should contact the HHA office at (870) 741-8673 to see if they might qualify for financial assistance as part of the $200,000 grant. The grant is tied to the pandemic, but people do not have to be an HHA client to possibly qualify.
“If we can’t help them, we may be able to direct them to other agencies that can,” Tapley said.
Normally, Arkansas is awarded about $2 million a year in Emergency Solutions Grant funding from HUD. Most recently, as a result of the pandemic, Arkansas was awarded $23 million to cover the next two years.
“This is how much it’s affected our communities,” she said.
