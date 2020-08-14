I heard a phrase the other day on the radio that was new to me. I quickly sent myself an email so I wouldn’t forget it. “Crab mentality.” Did you know that was a real thing?
According to Wikipedia, “Crab mentality, also known as crab theory or crabs in a bucket mentality, is a way of thinking best described by the phrase ‘if I can't have it, neither can you.’ The metaphor is derived from a pattern of behavior noted in crabs when they are trapped in a bucket.”
In further research, I’m told that some superiors evaluate the performance of the staff and when an employee feels like it wasn’t a true representation of their work and they don’t get the credit, the crab mentality kicks in because they don’t want their co-workers rewarded for work they themselves did.
Another reference stated, One of the definitions of crab mentality in definitions.net is that it is a phrase popular among Filipinos, and was first coined by writer Ninotchka Rosca, in reference to the phrase “crabs in a bucket.”
The writer states, “The metaphor refers to a pot of crabs. Individually, the crabs could easily escape from the pot, but instead, they grab at each other in a useless ‘king of the hill’ competition which prevents any from escaping and ensures their collective demise.”
This way of thinking is very sad to me. Sure I want to be recognized for my hard work, but I like to think of the newspaper staff as a team. We put out a new product every day and it takes all of us.
Church work is the same way. It’s not the personality of the pastor that makes the church a success … in most cases. It’s the single mom who invited another single mom friend to her church. It’s the teenager who tells his friends about Jesus and wants them to go to camp with the group. It’s each person living in a way that people see the characteristics of Jesus in that person and others want to have what they have.
I’ve been trying to revive my goal of a memorized verse each month. I fell way behind when COVID-19 first started. Work may have slacked up for some … but we were swamped. I know of people who can quote whole chapters and passages of scripture. If I used the crab mentality, I would want to see them fail. That’s so wrong! I can sit and play hymns for hours on the piano … by memory. But I don’t want anyone begrudging me of that task. I love to do it! It’s easy for me. I’m sure quoting whole passages of scripture is ‘easy’ for others. But it’s nearly impossible for me to get one verse and reference exactly correct! But we are on the same team! We are ‘Jesus’ to this world.
Ecclesiastes 4:9 (NLT) states, “Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed.”
Some people can lose 10 pounds by just picking up a weight and tennis shoe! Not me. But I have discovered that I can be disciplined and not take a bite of every piece of food I see sitting around. Eventually I’ll be at a healthy weight … maybe before Heaven.
Anyway, Jesus Christ had the philosophy that he wanted everyone to enjoy eternal life. John 10:10 (NKJV)“The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”
Let’s make sure we are happy for the success of each church who is preaching the gospel. It’s not a “king of the hill” competition. It’s a race to save lives … doesn’t matter who gets the credit. Someone was kind enough to tell me about Jesus. I want to do the same for others. Let’s not leave anyone at the bottom of the bucket. Let’s form a chain gang and tell everyone about the fate that awaits them without Jesus. Remember Jesus wants everyone to have life … more abundantly.
John 3:16 (NKJV) “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
No one gets out of this life alive … let’s make sure more people spend eternity with Jesus.
