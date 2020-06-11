The Sports Department of the Daily Times will be doing stories on old basketball gyms from the past.
Few people remain to tell the stories about the earlier days of these old gymnasiums and even fewer have played on the basketball teams and can recall the moments on the hardwood of those gyms.
Any information, pictures or factual stories from coaches, referees, players or fans regarding these old gymnasiums would be greatly appreciated for the content of the stories to be published in the Daily Times.
To name a few, Ridgeway, Snowball and Dodd City will be included along with others from the surrounding area.
Feel free to e-mail the sports department at sports@harrisondaily.com with any information.
