EDITOR’S NOTE: This is sixth in a series of stories dedicated to recipients of the Jack Williams Award for First Responders, which will be presented at a ceremony Monday night, March 9.
The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44 of Harrison will host the 3rd Annual Jack Williams Award for First Responders to recognize and honor local first responders who have exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and have demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.
For the purposes of the award, “First Responders” include any living, active, full-time, paid law enforcement officer, dispatcher, certified firefighter or EMT/paramedic who is also a member of the Harrison Police Department, the Harrison Fire Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police Troop I, the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services or be a Boone County volunteer firefighter.
Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery nominated Captain Shon Hardy for the award.
In his nomination letter, Lowery said Hardy has been a member of the Harrison Fire Department since Oct. 18,
2002. Since that time, Hardy has exceeded the requirements expected of him, and has shown a distinct patter of community service and professional achievements.
Before becoming a part of the Fire Department, Hardy served in the U.S. Navy between 1983 and 1989.
He also served as a patrolman with the Harrison Police Department for eight years where he was awarded Police Officer of the Year.
During his time at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy, Hardy was awarded Rookie of the Class.
While serving his time on the Harrison Fire Department, Hardy helped initiate the Harrison Fire Department Honor Guard, in which he still is very actively involved. He serves as a fire investigator/deputy fire marshal and also serves as a reserve police officer for North Arkansas Community College.
Hardy has shown strong resilience in the Fire Service. In 2015, he partially amputated three fingers during a vehicle wreck. After several months of healing and rehabilitation, Hardy returned to duty and has continued to serve since.
Hardy and his wife of 26 years, Kelly, have two children and seven grandkids to keep him busy.
“The members of the Harrison Fire Department and the citizens of Harrison would like to thank
Captain Hardy for his past and continued service to the city of Harrison,” the nomination letter said.
The ceremony will be held in the Durand Center at Crockett Tower on Monday, March 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30.
Tickets are $15 and are available at Hudson's Supermarket, Clay Maxey Ford and Tempo Fire and Security.
You can also visit https://bcwma01.wixsite.com/mysite to buy tickets online. Tickets will also be available at the door that night.
