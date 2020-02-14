YELLVILLE — Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans said 18-year-old Blake Sterling Lewis of Harrison faces a number of charges involving drugs, forgery and thefts in the Marion County area.
Evans said Lewis went to Marion County to commit residential burglaries about three days before he was arrested Monday, Feb. 10.
The sheriff said Lewis was arrested at Anstaff Bank in Yellville after cashing a forged check taken during one reported burglary. Lewis was accompanied by a 16-year-old girl during some of those burglaries.
Evans said Lewis told investigators that he and the girl would drive around until they saw a house where it appeared no one was home and the girl would knock on the door. Once they believed no one was present, Lewis would kick in the door and they would steal property.
Lewis confessed to two burglaries in Yellville, one in Mountain Home and another in Harrison, Evans said.
“Deputies recovered most of the stolen property from each burglary including flat screen televisions, designer purses, jewelry, debit cards, driver’s licenses, social security cards, etc.,” Evans said in a statement. “Multiple checks from different victims that were forged and ready to be cashed for thousands of dollars were also recovered.”
The sheriff went on to say that investigators had been watching Lewis for a period of time, but he was arrested when he left the bank carrying a wallet, which had been reported stolen in Mountain Home, that contained $3,345 in cash from the forged check, miscellaneous cards from the victims, and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Lewis faces felony charges of second-degree forgery, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of residential burglary, two counts of theft of property and two counts of theft by receiving, as well as a misdemeanor charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
Records show Lewis was being held Friday in the Marion County Jail in lieu of $25,500 bond.
The girl, who wasn't identified by name, was cited for two counts of residential burglary, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia, then turned over to juvenile services, Evans said.
