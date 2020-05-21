Thank you Ramsey Motors!

The Harrison School District will provide free meals beginning June 1. All area children 18 years and under are invited to participate. The program will continue until July 31 and will be closed on July 3. Meals can be picked up at Harrison High School and will be handed out via drive through from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, please call 870-741-7600.

