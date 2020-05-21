The Harrison School District will provide free meals beginning June 1. All area children 18 years and under are invited to participate. The program will continue until July 31 and will be closed on July 3. Meals can be picked up at Harrison High School and will be handed out via drive through from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, please call 870-741-7600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.