The Harrison Public Schools Foundation will recognize the Distinguished Outstanding Alumni — The John O. and Elizabeth M. Campbell Family and Distinguished Outstanding Educator — Sally Jo Gibson on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Harrison Middle School Cafeteria. Cost is $40. Call Mary Beth Hatch at (870) 391-3348 for reservations.
HHS Public School Foundation to recognize Distinguished Outstanding Alumni
