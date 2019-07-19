Our daughter-in-law got our then-baby granddaughter off to a great start every day. In fact, if you're in any way related to one of Snow White's seven dwarfs (Grumpy, in particular) or even negative old Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh, this baby girl could have helped you. Each morning her mother would sit our little darling in her lap and say, "Honey, 'This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.'" After which she raised the baby's hands above her head and shook them as Mama said, "Ya-a-a-ay!" It was so cute.
But what about that day when this little girl was throwing up about every fifteen minutes? That actually happened once when they were visiting us. It was so sad to watch it. I mean she had this troubled look on her little face, followed by a fountain of gross stuff erupting from her little mouth. Mom said, "Honey, even this day is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it." And before Mom could grab baby's hands, this time she raised one hand all by herself as Mommy said, "Ya-a-a-ay!"
You've probably guessed by now what our word for today from the Word of God might be. It's Psalm 118:24. Say it with me if you know it. "This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it." Great verse, and the best possible perspective to make every day a good day. Because every day is a God-day — a day designed by God for you before you were born. David said, "O Lord ... all the days ordained for me were written in Your book before one of them came to be" (Psalm 139:16).
So does that mean every day is going to be a day you love and enjoy? Silly question. God knows that the recipe for our days needs to include a balance of ingredients, some sweet, some sour. Some of the greatest times I have ever had with God, and most of the strength and character God has developed in me has come from the hardest times in my life. A hunk of coal becomes a diamond because of heat and pressure. A lump of clay becomes valuable pottery through being poked and prodded and cooked. Muscles develop by having to lift something heavier than they've ever lifted before. No, a "day the Lord has made" doesn't mean it won't have pain, loss and pressure in it sometimes.
But the rejoicing in your day comes from knowing that this day is part of The Plan — the Grand Plan of a Heavenly Father who knows exactly what I need and knows exactly when I need it.
You can rejoice every day because it's another day to trust Him … and serve Him. Wherever God puts you today, that's a divine assignment — putting you in a position to show that you have a God who loves you and sustains you no matter what.
And every day is another day to praise Him. Maybe your camera lens has just been trained on the problems and burdens. You need to get your wide-angle lens on and look at the blessings that are all over your life. David said, "Lord, You have assigned me my portion and my cup; You have made my lot secure. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance,” (Psalm 16:5-6). On any given day, if you're looking for God-sightings, there's always something to praise Him for and to trust Him for.
So in the waking moments of your day, remind yourself out loud, "This is the day the Lord has made" — not your finances, not the weather, not your feelings, not your kids, and not your circumstances. The Lord!
© Ronald P. Hutchcraft 2019
