Arkansans will be asked to vote on a highway funding measure in the November general election and the Arkansas Highway Commission has scheduled a series of regional public meetings for informational purposes, including one in Harrison.
The meeting in Harrison is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Harrison High School Performing Arts Center.
In early 2019, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his highway funding legislative package that resulted in Act 416 and a proposed Constitutional Amendment, House Joint Resolution 1018.
Act 416 provides revenue from motor fuel taxes, electric and hybrid vehicle registration fees, and casinos resulting in an estimated $95 million in new funding to ARDOT.
If the constitutional amendment is approved by voters, it will provide an additional estimated $205 million annually to ARDOT and an estimated $43 million each to cities and counties, a press release said.
The purpose of the scheduled meetings is to educate and inform the public while soliciting input regarding proposed projects that could be funded by a continuation of the temporary 0.5% sales tax. A total of 12 meetings have been scheduled, the earliest of which will be held January 21 in Monticello.
Other meetings are planned in West Memphis, Texarkana, Mena, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Maumelle, Springdale, Batesville, Jonesboro and El Dorado.
These meetings will consist of an open house session where attendees can view displays and visit with Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) staff. This will be followed by a brief formal presentation on the current funding and condition of the Arkansas Highway System as well as the impact that continuation of the half-cent sales tax would have in funding system preservation and new capital projects moving forward, the press release said.
Citizens with an interest in learning more about the Governor’s proposed highway program are encouraged to attend one of these 12 regional public meetings. Each of the meetings will be identical in format and presentation material. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions directly to the Commission and ARDOT Director Scott E. Bennett, P.E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.