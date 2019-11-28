VALLEY SPRINGS -- Valley Spring School Board president Chris Graddy said Thursday morning that Dr. Kyle Mallett has accepted and signed a contract to be the new superintendent of the Valley Springs School District starting July 1 2020. Mallett’s contract will be confirmed at the board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
featured top story
Mallett accepts superintendent job at Valley Springs
- Staff Report news@harrisondaily.com
