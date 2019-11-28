2017HDTLogo.jpg

VALLEY SPRINGS -- Valley Spring School Board president Chris Graddy said Thursday morning that Dr.  Kyle Mallett has accepted and signed a contract to be the new superintendent of the Valley Springs School District starting July 1 2020.  Mallett’s contract will be confirmed at the board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.