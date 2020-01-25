Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson wants to know if you have brush in your yard and if you’d like to get rid of it.
Jackson said his administration put an emphasis on clean premises in January 2019. The Fire Department and Public Works Department has identified about 20 homes that needed some yard cleanup.
“And most of those people complied,” the mayor said.
Some had to be taken through the court system. That required issuing citations and going through the process of court appearances, but people take it more seriously when they realize the city has an ordinance it will enforce.
“We learned the process,” Jackson said. “The Fire Department, Public Works, myself and the judge; we learned the process that works.”
Those were problem locations. The less serious homes that still need some work, but he thinks notifying homeowners of the ordinance could be sufficient.
“Those will probably take care of themselves,” he said.
Over the years he has noticed a number of yard that have small piles of brush. He believes those are owned by people who don’t own a pickup.
To that end, he got in touch with North Arkansas College officials.
“[Athletic director] Bobby Howard said he would be more than happy to get his student athletes to help with the process of going around and picking up all the brush,” Jackson said. “And then they’ll deliver it to our city farm.”
Jackson said that probably around the first of February, Howard will organize a team to start that effort.
But, Jackson is asking for residents to call the mayor’s office at (870) 741-2777 and leave their address with his secretary, Christeen Waters. The city will then relay that information to the college so they will know where the problems are.
Jackson said the team won’t be able to handle larger piles of brush that require a dump truck.
