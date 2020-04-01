Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said the Boone County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday confirmed a second positive coronavirus case in Boone County.
Jackson said in a statement Tuesday night that no other information was released about location.
Dr. Kevin Jackson, the Boone County Medical Officer, provided the city with the following statement Tuesday night:
“As of this moment, I have only been made aware of two positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. Given the increasing number of cases noted throughout the state and surrounding areas, I believe that we will continue to benefit from the social distancing practices that are in place. Please, be safe!”
We strongly encourage and ask that people stay home all they can, the mayor said in a statement. If you can’t or won’t, PLEASE follow social distancing and stay 6 feet apart. If you have a fever or feel sick, STAY HOME and call your doctor or NARMC for instruction on what to do and where to go for screening.
Arkansas Department of Health statistics showed Tuesday morning that there have been 56 negative tests for the virus in Boone County.
