Officials say the Memorial Day Ceremony scheduled for Monday morning on the Boone County courtpark in downtown Harrison has been postponed.
Boone County Disabled American Veterans Commander Matt Russell said the ceremony was postponed due to weather and safety concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No rescheduled date was announced.
