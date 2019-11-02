Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clifford and Jackie Rylee family. Jackie’s mother, Alma Bolin Dodson, passed away this week. Restoration Life Fellowship prepared a dinner meal for the family to enjoy after the funeral and burial services. Due to Alma’s death Pastor Appreciation Celebration for Ricky & Morna Stone was postponed until Sunday, Nov. 3. The James Daniels family helped him celebrate his birthday this week. D.J. Daniels flew home from her work location to be at the big party. Jeanine Wilson and Leotta Hankins traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma to pick her up from the Airport. Zack and Jordyn Manning and their son, Zadyn, are Assemblies of God missionaries to The Gambia, Africa, ministered in the morning service at Batavia Assembly of God on Oct. 20. The Mannings are friends with the Collies, so they stayed with the Collies a few days. They had a great time. On Thursday, Oct. 24, Bro. Manning and Bro. Collie went over to Wilson Combat and toured the plant, before the Mannings headed back to Texarkana. On Saturday, Oct. 26 the Men's Ministry at Batavia Assembly of God met at the church at 8 a.m. for their monthly breakfast. The guest speaker was Bro. Darrell Still and they had a great time and a heard a great message. On Saturday, Oct. 26, Carson Collie, son of Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie, had his 8th birthday party at Elevate Sports in Harrison. There were several of his church family, his family from Dover and friends from Forest Heights Elementary in attendance. Pizza was served and Sis. Collie made a delicious Fortnite cake. On Sunday, Oct. 27, Batavia Assembly of God surprised their pastors with a Pastor's Appreciation Potluck. The pastors at Batavia A/G are Phillip and Rachel Collie, Lead Pastors; Clayton and Brenna Journagan, Associate/Youth Pastors; and Tollie and Sue Sutterfield, Pastors Emeritus. Pastor Journagan preached the morning service and Pastor Collie preached the evening service. They had a great time of fellowship following both services. Batavia Assembly of God will be cleaning their mile of Arkansas Highway 392 for the Adopt a Mile "Great Arkansas Cleanup" on Saturday, Nov. 2. Everyone will meet at the church at 8 a.m. for breakfast and following breakfast will begin the cleanup. The community is invited to attend if you'd like to participate in helping to keep Batavia beautiful. For more information, contact Pastor Collie at (479) 264-7276. Batavia Assembly of God will be going to McKenna Farm's near Branson on Saturday, Nov. 9. The bus will leave at 9 a.m. Please bring $5.00 and a sack lunch. Everyone is invited.
