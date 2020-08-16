North Arkansas College students return to campus on Monday, Aug. 17. Students will meet their professors and have conversations about how the fall semester will be organized. Students will notice some of their classes, especially the general education courses, will transition to a virtual platform. Technical classes, Health Profession classes and others that are program specific will likely continue as in-person with modifications for now.
Each department chair and instructor will inform students about their individual classes next week.
“Our guiding questions were how can we continue to educate students and how can we keep all of the Northark family as safe as possible,” Northark president Dr. Randy Esters said.
Dr. Rick Massengale, vice president for academic and student affairs explained that offering more classes virtually reduces the risk of disruptions during the semester, noting that cases of COVID-19 are likely among students and employees. By reducing the movement required around campus, a positive case can be easily contained with little or no disruption to other areas of the campus.
“For example, if a student who test positive were in an English class with students from Allied Health, agri, art and several other programs, every program represented in that class may be disrupted,” he explained. “If a student tests positive in a self-contained nursing class, only students in that one class who were closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes would be affected. This plan allows Northark to deliver classes that can be easily done virtually so that those that are more difficult, like auto mechanics and nursing, can have a better chance of avoiding disruption during the semester.”
Students will meet with their instructors virtually or in-person by appointment. Massengale explained that in-person interactions are an important part of the plan. Instructors will meet students in small groups and in controlled settings. Another important part of the plan, according to Massengale, is to keep the class times and course the same as it is on students’ schedules. The only difference between the virtual offering and the traditional class is that students will see and hear the instructor on their computer, tablet or phone instead of being in the same room.
“A class that was scheduled at 8 will meet at 8 by video conferencing. The instructors will take attendance. If a student has technical difficulty, they should let the instructor know. Since each class will be recorded, students can watch it when their technical issue is resolved, or they can re-watch the class if they didn’t understand some part. It is really a fantastic technology,” Massengale said.
A campus task force comprised of Northark Board of Trustees representatives and employees, as well as health professionals from NARMC, met last week to discuss the rise in local cases and implement proper procedures to increase safety of the campus community. The task force reviewed the Healthy Campus Plan and discussed several topics including an isolation room for symptomatic individuals, treating and cleaning surfaces and accommodations for high risk individuals to name a few.
“I know we’ll have bumps in the road,” Esters commented. “There will be questions, and some will think we’re over-reacting and some will think we didn’t go far enough. We listened to everyone who shared concerns and involved a cross-section of people when developing the Healthy Campus Plan and when reviewing that plan. I am proud of the work we have done so far.”
The college released the Healthy Campus Plan in early July. It communicated guidelines for students and employees to return to campus this month. It is available on the college’s website. The Board of Trustees formally approved the Healthy Campus Plan at its regular meeting Thursday afternoon.
The Healthy Campus Plan includes temperature screenings, required face coverings, and arranging classrooms to facilitate social distancing. Individuals will receive a colored bracelet each day to show they have been screened and before entering buildings. Contact tracing measures have been put in place along with procedures for students and employees to follow when they are exposed to a positive case or test positive. COVID-19 testing protocols are being finalized with the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, Arkansas Department of Health and other colleges in the state.
“It is inevitable that COVID-19 cases will impact our students or employees. We will manage each case according to ADH and CDC guidelines. Our proactive measures will hopefully minimize the impact, but Northark is fully prepared to go virtual within 24 hours if we have to,” Esters said.
Over the summer the college acquired laptops for all essential personnel that can easily be taken home so they can deliver a high-quality experience virtually.
Northark now has 16 Zoom rooms to broadcast classes out to students at any location. There are 110 laptops available for students to check out for the entire semester. Students can also check out hot spots if they have limited internet access. Professors will maintain virtual office hours for students to ask questions and get help with classes. Professors may also arrange for small in-person student groups to meet on campus in larger areas where social distancing can be observed. The Learning Resource Center (library) will be open by appointment for students to meet and use the internet and software on college computers. The Carroll County Center will also be open and resources such as laptops and hot spots are available there as well.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Northark will provide regular updates and maintain all communications and resources on their website at www.northark.edu/coronavirus.edu
