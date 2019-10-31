If you own property that has poultry houses on it, operable or not, or are a concerned taxpayer, a Nov. 5 meeting is for you, according to the MO-ARK Poultry Growers’ Association LLC.
The association is hosting a dinner, provided by Reliable Poultry, plus a public meeting regarding a proposed tax rate on poultry houses, which would increase the owner’s property (real estate) taxes.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the North Arkansas College South Campus.
Boone County Assessor Brandi Diffey is the scheduled speaker.
Diffey said the issue comes about after complaints to assessors around the state regarding non-uniform property tax rates on poultry houses.
So, the Arkansas Assessors Coordination Division met last month and has made a proposal to even out tax rates, which could see some rates almost double.
The public in invited to attend the event because proposed changes “could inevitably affect everyone,” a press released from the association said.
