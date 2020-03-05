ALPENA — David Ethredge, 14th Judicial Circuit prosecuting attorney, said his office won’t file criminal charges against an Alpena city official who had been accused of double dipping on reimbursement for mileage expenses.
An Arkansas Department of Legislative Audit report said Alpena Mayor Theron McCammond discovered discrepancies in mileage reimbursements paid to Phyllis McNair, who served as both District Court clerk and Water Department clerk.
According to the report, McNair was overpaid a total of $3,715 for 266 duplicate mileage reimbursements from the General Fund and the Water Department for the same trips to make bank deposits during the period from Jan. 1, 2014, to March 31, 2019.
At Monday morning’s Alpena City Council meeting, Jim Goldie, the Harrison lawyer contracted to represent the town, told council members that much of an audit had been completed, but the entire matter was still under investigation.
He gave council members a letter from Legislative Audit that outlined the issue, but he said there wasn’t much more to say until the investigation was done.
At the end of the meeting, Alderman A.J. Womack asked if the council needed to discuss the audit.
McCammond reminded the council of Goldie’s statement and said he had no further comment, although council members could speak if they wanted.
“We tried to get you to, at the very beginning of this, discuss it with us locally,” council member Becky Berryman told the mayor. “Instead, you just went straight to the sheriff, straight to the prosecuting attorney, and didn’t try to let us rectify it or speak about it.”
Womack reiterated the findings in the audit letter to make sure everyone present knew the particulars.
Womack said McNair had done paperwork the way her bosses told her to and there had been no problems until McCammond was elected. The new mayor didn’t agree with the policies regarding the reimbursements, but didn’t talk to anyone at City Hall about it.
“This poor woman who has done nothing wrong has had her name and her dignity and her reputation drug through the mud when she was just doing what her boss at the time told her to do,” Womack said.
Womack agreed the procedure might not have been correct, but it was something that could have been fixed by the town council.
“It was something small that should have been handled on a local level, but that’s not how the mayor decided to handle it,” Womack said. “I wholeheartedly believe it was because she supported his opponent in the election.”
McCammond’s opponent was long-time Mayor Bobbie Bailey. Womack told the Daily Times he is Bailey’s great-grandson.
Ethredge told the Daily Times that he reviewed an arrest affidavit filed by Boone County sheriff’s investigators in the case.
He explained that ethics require him to have a reasonable assumption that he could achieve a conviction in court in order to file a criminal charge.
In this case, he said, the two witnesses that would be presented for testimony — the sitting Boone County District Court judge and the former mayor —gave statements that they knew McNair had turned in for mileage reimbursements as was presented in the audit.
In fact, they said they told her to do so as part of her compensation package because she was doing work for two separate departments.
In addition, McNair had continued to be employed during the time the audit was underway. That fact also tempered Ethredge’s decision regarding criminal charges.
That testimony wouldn’t likely lead to a conviction he said.
In her response to auditors, McNair said she agreed with their findings, and that it wouldn’t happen again after she visited with them.
“I have always made sure I have a paper trail for all transactions that I make,” McNair wrote.
Ethredge agreed with McNair’s statement.
“She kept meticulous records,” Ethredge said. He also said Legislative Audit also made note of her record keeping.
As such, Ethredge said he doesn’t anticipate filing a criminal charge without the likelihood of a conviction.
Ethredge went on to say the Legislative Audit doesn’t normally audit water departments. Although he commended auditors for the work they did in this case, he also believes Legislative Audit should take a second look at that procedure.
