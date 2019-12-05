DIAMOND CITY — Diamond City Mayor Linda Miracle said a public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, regarding a proposed water and sewer rate increase.
Miracle said the city has a large amount of expense with the system, especially grinder pumps. She said the proposed increase is necessary to keep up with those expenses.
She said Sugarloaf Wastewater has already announced a 3% increase for the coming year.
The Ozark Mountain Public Water Authority will also initiate an increase next year. Miracle said the authority has had major expenses as well and she wasn’t sure how much the increase would be, but the city’s contract with the authority allows for up to 10%.
Miracle said results of a recent water study showed a recommendation for a 10% increase on rates in Diamond City in one year, then a smaller annual increase after that.
The increase proposed in Diamond City is 3%, she said. That will be the subject of the public hearing.
Steve Floyd with the Diamond City Water Department said the flat rate for water is currently $15.76 per 1,000 gallons. That would make an increase of about $0.47 per 1,000 gallons used.
Sewer rates are in three tiers, he explained. The first 2,000 gallons is $21.05, then it’s $12.52 per 1,000 for the next 2,000 gallons. Any usage above the second tier is $11.42 per 1,000 gallons used. The proposed increase would apply to each tier.
Miracle encouraged Diamond City residents to attend the Dec. 10 hearing to discuss needs in the system.
