LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that public schools will be closed for on-site classes for the remainder of the current school year.
Hutchinson said the number of positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas had risen to 875 on Monday. Of those, 74 patients were hospitalized, an increase of seven from Sunday. No new deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours, leaving the state total at 16 Monday afternoon.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith gave a more detailed breakdown of how age groups are being affected by the coronavirus. Smith said the number of positive cases in Arkansas as of Monday afternoon showed:
• Ages 18 and under — 2.3%
• Ages 19-24 — 6.7%
• Ages 25-44 — 30.3%
• Ages 45-64 — 34.9%
• Ages 65 and up — 25.7%
In mid-March, the governor ordered public schools closed for two weeks, then the date was extended to April 17.
While applauding students and teachers for the effort to keep up with schoolwork through alternate methods of instruction, or AMI, Hutchinson said the remainder of the school year will see on-site classes at public schools closed.
State Education Secretary Johnny Key said PBS television had made plans to broadcast AMI classes through April 17, along with a contingency to continue through May 1.
Key said that should give teachers and staff the opportunity to finish AMI packets ready for students for the rest of the year.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will begin work to help some school district increase internet connectivity for online educations as well, Key said.
Because it’s not possible to replicate the schoolroom setting at home, Key urged teachers not to introduce new content for those students and to focus on mastery of content already in place.
Food service with meals delivered to students or the grab-and-go meals will continue as long as districts can follow Arkansas Department of Health directives geared toward limiting the number of people working together.
School seniors who were in good standing at the end of the third nine-week period will be eligible to graduate, but they will be expected to finish all necessary work under AMI, he said.
As for graduation ceremony dates, which he said has been a matter of discussion, they will have to be scheduled in conjunction with ADH guidelines regarding limitations to social gathering numbers.
At the beginning of Monday’s press briefing, Hutchinson presented a graphic that showed the indication of how long it takes for the number of cases to double in Arkansas.
In the beginning the number of cases would double in as little as two to four days. Given cases updated Monday, it had taken seven days for the number to double for the time frame ending April 2.
When asked if a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order could lead to fewer cases in the future, Smith said such orders are effective if people adhere to them. Still, he maintained that it would also be effective if people adhered to recommendations already in place.
Hutchinson said models for the future of the Arkansas outbreak change often as the numbers change.
The governor also said that Arkansas will send five ventilators to Louisiana to help in their fight against the disease. That should leave enough for current projections in Arkansas.
Hutchinson was asked if it might be possible that some patients from Louisiana might be transferred to Arkansas facilities.
“No, I do not,” Hutchinson said. “I think that, hopefully they’ll be able to manage it there. Obviously, that would not be helpful even if you look at non-COVID patients. That could potentially compromise our systems as well as out capability.
“But we want to help them and we hope that they can be successful there. Just like I’m sure they don’t want Arkansas overload that goes there.”
