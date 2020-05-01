The Harrison Athletic Department hosted a drive-thru Spring Sport Senior Night at F.S. Garrison Stadium on Friday night. The event began with the drive-thru so the community could pay tribute to all of those athletics that had their season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. At 8:20 the lights were turned on at F.S. Garrison Stadium for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor all of the 2020 Seniors.
featured
Spring Sports Drive-Thru
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why recycling center closed? (3)
- Buffalo National River still closed (1)
- Signals to start flashing Tuesday, JP says (1)
- Wisconsin held its primary elections on Tuesday, even after the governor issued an order postponing the elections. Should Wisconsin have held the election? (1)
- Social distancing not stopping coffee (1)
- They weren’t fishing on lake Wednesday (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.