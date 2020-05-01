Thank you Ramsey Motors!

The Harrison Athletic Department hosted a drive-thru Spring Sport Senior Night at F.S. Garrison Stadium on Friday night. The event began with the drive-thru so the community could pay tribute to all of those athletics that had their season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. At 8:20 the lights were turned on at F.S. Garrison Stadium for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor all of the 2020 Seniors.

