Since 2014, almost 30 women have called Tetelestai House their home after being released from prison. The women have to be accepted into the program and have a desire to change their life.
The ladies go through a faith-based program and learn from the life experiences of director Tracy Lindsey.
Just a few short years ago, T-House founder Tracy Lindsey found herself at her lowest — addicted to drugs, estranged from her family and incarcerated for the second time in prison and numerous times in jail. Lindsey allowed God to change her life while in prison for the last time and eventually followed God’s leading in starting the ministry, to her chagrin.
Tetelestai House (pronounced: to-tell-a-sty) was opened when a family donated a house they weren’t using. The word Tetelestai means “it is finished” in the Greek language. Lindsey explains to people, “That old life is finished. You are a new creation in Christ.”
They quickly outgrew that house and God began opening doors for land, the volunteers to clear the land of an abandoned structure and slowly but surely the process began. In Sept. 2018, the first fundraiser banquet, auction was held for Tetelestai House and $28,000 was raised for the building fund.
When the process began, the building fund had $48,000. The foundation was poured for the basement and the upstairs framed in. The building fund remained at $48,000.
Board member Jayma Roten explained, “The Lord just kept replacing the money in the building fund as we spent it on the project.” A host of people, businesses and churches also donated their time and equipment to cut down on the costs.
The second banquet was held on Sept. 7. Testimonies from residents and their grateful families kept people dabbing at the tears in their eyes. Not all have chosen to successfully complete the program. But the ones who do graduate, are employed in the community and grateful for the way their life has turned around.
John Sherman at Pace Industries has partnered with Tetelestai House to provide employment for the ladies when they are ready.
A 13-member board of directors is made up of a retired judge, attorneys, pastors and a retired prison warden plus other members of the community.
Women are taught life skills as they transition from a life of incarnation into a new found life in Jesus Christ and society.
Roten said the 44,000 square foot building is completely in the dry now. “We just hung the drywall and are almost ready to paint. Donnie Williams is still the man in charge and we are ready to organize paining teams. It won’t be long before we will need the outside yard area cleaned up with topsoil and landscaping added. Volunteers and ministry partners are always appreciated. We have been so blessed. Doug Burris, the manager at Four-Star Car Service has maintained ministry vehicles which allows the ladies to be taken to work until they can have their own vehicle.”
The women love to share their testimony in churches or with groups. To volunteer for painting teams, to donate to T-House or find out more about the women’s ministry go to tetelestaihouse.org or call (870) 426-4988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.