Do you compare yourself to others? I think if we are honest, we all compare.
Are we as tall? Am I that short? Am I as smart as she is? Can I run as fast as he does?
Social media has changed our world — for better and worse! If students aren’t careful, they create the perfect online presence and forget to live life. They chat and share pictures with friends they really don’t know that well — and possibly leave a good friend sitting across the room completely ignored.
In an article by Gail Hand I read, “According to Snelling.com, a leader in the employment industry, 86 percent of employers are checking social networks even before they grant an interview.”
Students have the potential to lose scholarships when administration looks at your posts and the activities of your friends.
She also suggests you have an adult you can trust to have your back get notifications when you are tagged in a post.
As she said, “Remember that just because you don’t post pictures of every event or party you go to, it does not mean it wasn’t fun or didn’t happen. Even though we are encouraged to post every detail of our lives online, you have to refrain sometimes. The time is now.”
Students may have a better handle on setting priorities than your parents. So share these thoughts with them too. Walk away from your phone when your upset. Sometimes we feel better if we get it written down, or shared with someone else — but that doesn’t mean you have to do it in front of the world. Just let yourself take a break.
Challenge your family and friends to unplug ever so often. See who caves in first and then you can laugh about how hard it is to unplug from our social media “friends.” Get in the habit of living life with the people around you — real life family and friends.
And don’t compare yourself to anyone else. You were created unique and special with your very own set of fingerprints and DNA. Enjoy being You!
