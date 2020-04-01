Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway said Wednesday night that he was informed of the third positive coronavirus case in Boone County. No further information was released about location.
"As cases become more prevalent within the County, we encourage all citizens to continue social distancing when in public places," Hathaway said in a statement Wednesday night. "We all need to continue to limit all non-essential travel, and only go out as needed. Please stay safe and protect yourselves, as well as, your families by taking the appropriate health and safety measures."
