Arkansas residents have from Jan. 1 until May 31 to assess their personal property with the county’s assessor’s office and in Boone County you can try it online anytime.
The office is located in the old federal building at 201 North Main Street. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Personal property can also be assessed by phone at (870) 741-3783.
Residents have to assess their personal property before renewing tags for vehicles. There is no payment involved at the time of assessment — just updating information.
If a resident doesn’t have any changes to their property, they can go online to assess their personal or business property.
Boone County Assessor Brandi Diffey said, “Assessing online makes it easier for those unable to come in during our normal business hours.”
Visit BooneCountyAR.com/assessor to assess your personal or business property before May 31 each year to avoid a 10% penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.