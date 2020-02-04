Boone County Quorum Court standing committees are set to meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and an update on progress for a traffic signal at the junction of Highway 65 South and 62/412 East is on the agenda.
The Budget and Finance Committee will meet first with discussion of appropriation ordinances to be presented to the full quorum court.
The Roads and Bridges Committee, chaired by JP Fred Woehl, is set to meet next. Aside from an update on roads and road graders, the committee is scheduled to discuss plans for the traffic signal.
In January 2017, Boone County justices of the peace voted to ask the Arkansas Department of Transportation to study traffic patterns at the junction just south of Bellefonte. A couple of deadly wrecks at or near the junction spurred the request.
ARDOT said the study showed a traffic signal was warranted. In April 2018, ARDOT District 9 engineer Steve Lawrence told JPs that the signals could be operational by mid-2020.
The Personnel Committee is scheduled to meet last on Tuesday night, but the agenda doesn’t list items to be discussed.
All meetings are scheduled to take place in the conference room at the Boone County Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect Avenue just off the Bypass in Harrison.
