Valley Springs students can pick up AMI packets and return books and band instruments under the following guidelines:
High School: Monday, March 30 totes will be in front of the hs library to turn in completed work & pick up new AMI Packets.
Seniors: There will also be a tote in front of the High School library for seniors to return textbooks, library books and/or calculators.
Band Members: Mr. Root will open the band room Monday, March 30 to pick up instruments. To make sure we don’t get too crowded (follow social distancing guidelines), please come at specific times:
7th and 8th Grade please come between 9 a.m – 10 a.m.
9th and 10th Grade please come between 10 a.m. – 11 a.m
11th and 12th Grade please come between 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
