This event is free to Veterans, Active Duty Military or Active National Guard and Reserves.
The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post #44 and The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks announces a Veterans’ Day Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Nov. 9, located at the Harrison Elks Lodge, 1521 Hwy 62/65, Harrison. Dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.The event benefits veterans and the Children’s Charity Ministry (CCM). .
Two great bands will be playing for an entertaining evening of listening and dancing. The music starts with Sidecar at 7 p.m. Sidecar is a musical trio whose only goal is to have fun & entertain! They play a variety of tunes from the 60’s to now!
Staring at 9 p.m. Earth Bone will take the stage. Earth Bone has an eclectic repertoire of multi-genre originals and uniquely played crowd pleasing favorites that have been described as Power Folk with a touch of funk. From early rock classics to modern pop and rock, Earth Bone covers quite a lot of ground.
Dinner is $5.00 and the Show with two great bands is only $8.00. For $13.00 you get both the dinner and the show. *Bring a non-perishable food item and the dinner and show are only $5.00. Dinner and show are FREE to Veterans of the U.S. Armed Services or Active Duty Military and Active National Guard or Reserves with appropriate identification. Accepted I.D. includes current Military I.D, “Veteran” designation of Driver’s License, current membership card for The American Legion, The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a current V.A. card or a DD214 showing an Honorable Discharge.
Proceeds from the dinner and show go to The American Legion Veteran’s Assistance and Relief Fund. This dedicated fund is used to help local veterans who find themselves in need of financial or other assistance. All donated food and monies from a 50/50 drawing goes to the Children’s Charity Ministry (CCM).
Come on out Saturday night, have a great dinner, enjoy a great show and dance and, most importantly, support veterans and children from our community who are in need.
*Examples of food items requested by CCM:
Single Serve Mac & Cheese
Single Service Cereal
Fruit Cups, Applesauce cups
Jello Cups and Pudding Cups
Fruet Chews
Granola bars
Single Service Oatmeal
Beanie Weenies
Vienna Sausage
Ramen Noodles
Snack Cracker Packs
Pull Tap Chef Boy
