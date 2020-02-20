EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories about the city of Harrison proposal to ask voters to approve construction of a recreational complex.
When U.S. Cong. Steve Womack was asked Wednesday for advice about a new plan to ask voter approval of a recreational complex, he had some questions of his own.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson invited a group of supporters of the rec plex proposal voters defeated last November to the meeting with Womack to discuss the loss and talk about the new concept that might include utilizing the location of the old and vacant junior high.
Jackson had said the three top reasons suspected as being behind the defeat were the $40 million cost, negative feedback on social media and the proposed location near a residential neighborhood, in that order.
Womack asked why officials thought the price was the biggest reason. Jackson said that was an indication from negative feedback on Facebook.
Womack said his experience with sales tax elections has been that voters don’t necessarily know or particularly comprehend the number.
“It has a lot more to do with the purpose and the relevance of the purpose to their, to that particular voter’s life” Womack said.
Womack then wanted to know where the idea originated and who was behind it.
Parks director Chuck Eddington said he, city chief finance officer Luke Feighert and Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell, along with some other Parks employees, hatched the plan after Eddington started getting complaints about a lack of services in the Parks Department. After Jackson was elected in 2018, they presented the plan to him.
Womack said that concept was backwards. He said a community needs assessment should have been the first step (such a survey is planned for this coming summer). Results of that assessment could then have been used to drive the proposal to put before voters.
Womack told the group he recently turned 63. He then gave them advice from his own experience.
“Elections are driven mainly by people whose hair is the color of mine, OK?” he said. “Those are the people that are going to vote. Never forget that.”
He recalled running for election as mayor of Rogers in 1998. He went to groups utilizing churches or other such facilities for recreation to find out what they needed and wanted. They generally said they needed their own place to congregate.
“And I said, ‘Get me elected and I’ll build it for you,’” Womack said.
It took time to design it and put it before voters as part of a bond issue guaranteed by extension of an existing tax. It passed and he kept his word to those older voters, one who had already paid their dues.
Womack also wanted to know the amount of tax requested.
The city asked for a 0.75% sales tax to build the center, which would expire when bonds sold to finance the construction were paid off, and a permanent 0.25% sales tax for its maintenance and operation, and for maintaining and improving existing parks facilities.
Womack questioned whether the full 1% was necessary. It would put Harrison’s sales tax base at 10% and he warned that a double-digit sales tax has an automatic negative connotation that turns off voters.
Womack asked about results of the election. Records show about 61% of voters were against the 0.25% tax, but 63% were against the 0.75% tax.
He encouraged the city to engage the “movers and shakers” in the area to canvass the city to find out what citizens want, giving them options from which to choose and seeking feedback about how the city is currently performing. The results will then drive the next effort.
“And it can’t be community center 2.0,” he said. “You may come back and find out that the community center is down the list of priorities.”
