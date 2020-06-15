PONCA — Newton County authorities and the National Park Service were still searching Monday for a 65-year-old man who went missing while out hiking with his brother Saturday.
The NPS said in a statement that Thomas (Tom) Reid, 65, of West Memphis was last seen on the Sneeds Creek Trail within the boundaries of Buffalo National River south of Compton about 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said his office received a 911 call about 7:15 p.m. Saturday reporting that Reid had been hiking on the Center Point Trail to Hemmed-in-Hollow.
While hiking, Reid and his brother ventured off the maintained trail and at some point, Reid injured his leg. His brother hiked out to the Compton Trailhead and called for help.
A Newton County deputy arrived at the trailhead and hiked in with the brother to assist Reid, but he was no longer where the brother remembered him being.
Searchers worked into the night Saturday and again Sunday, but Reid hadn’t been located by Monday afternoon.
“There were a lot of visitors to that area on Saturday and Sunday and we are hoping someone saw Mr. Reid or saw some indicator of a person in distress,” Wheeler said in a statement. “The National Park Service has a tip line that can be used to give any information, or anyone with any information can call the Newton County Sheriff's Office. We are hoping and praying we can locate Mr. Reid quickly.”
Reid is described as 6-feet tall, 185 pounds with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim button-up shirt and hiking boots and was most likely on or near the Sneeds Creek Trail.
Special agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch have opened a missing person investigation in coordination with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police.
Wheeler said Newton County Search and Rescue, Mennonite Disaster Service, Tri-County Search and Rescue, Arkansas Alliance of Bloodhound Search Specialists, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Benton County Sheriff's Office Aviation and local fire departments and first responders were also working on the search.
If you have information about Reid, or if you were in the Sneeds Creek Area on June 13 or 14, you are asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at (870) 446-5124 or call or text the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009. You can also submit tips at www.nps.gov/ISB and click on the "Submit a Tip" tab or email nps_isb@nps.gov with any information. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
