“What does it cost me?”
I’ve been thinking about that phrase since I read about King David wanting to purchase a place and the supplies to worship the Lord. The owner of the land was unwilling to take any money from the King. “Then King David said to Ornan, ‘No, but I will surely buy it for the full price, for I will not take what is yours for the Lord, nor offer burnt offerings with that which costs me nothing.’” I Chronicles 21:24 (NKJV).
I’m so thankful salvation and a relationship with Jesus Christ is a gift to anyone … therefore free. A gift might be free to us, but a gift always costs someone something. Either their cash to purchase it, or their time and talent to make it.
The gift of salvation cost Jesus Christ his life. But He willingly gave up His life because of the greater good. He loved us enough to die in our place so we could have the gift of salvation.
We were born with a sin nature that pays only death. “For the wages of sin is death, but the giftofGod is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23 (NKJV)
There is something we can willingly give back to Jesus. Not to pay for our salvation. But to honor Him for the gift He gave us.
“I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service.” Romans 12:1 (NKJV)
Living for God instead of ourselves is the great treasure we can give back to Him. Our world is full of selfish people — only thinking of what they want, not what is best for others. They take property and the lives of others without thought of the consequences to that business or family.
It all comes back to LOVE. When we love others, we put them first. That’s why it is so true, “it is better to give than to receive.” It really is fun to plan and surprise someone for their birthday. Or send someone a thank you note to recognize a kind deed.
The love that Jesus Christ places in our hearts for others should shine like a bright lighthouse. We don’t have to be sickening, sugar sweet with fake kindness, but genuine and real.
I’m sure you remember the late Ken Osmond from the Leave it to Beaver show. The character, Eddie Haskell was known for saying nice things, but no one ever believed him. The words weren’t sincere and from his heart.
Romans 12 is talking about our “reasonable” service. What is “reasonable” for you? I can’t answer that for anyone except myself. I know in my heart what God has asked me to do. Right now it’s not easy to have grandkids in a foreign country we can’t get to, and they can’t get here. But I also know in my heart the souls they are reaching there are so worth my “inconvenience” of an in-person hug and conversation. I miss the other grands in Florida, too. I could get there, but it might not be safe for them or me right now.
Can you imagine how isolated we would feel right now without our technological advances that allow us to “see” our family who is far away from us? I can’t even imagine what families did years ago.
For me, being obedient to God’s desire for my life is “reasonable.” He is the Creator of this mess … (not that He made a mess, but I am a mess all on my own!)
Accepting God’s gift of salvation is worth more than the whole world. He didn’t just offer me this gift … but salvation is offered to everyone on this planet — good, bad or ugly. We are all sinners. Some have accepted God’s grace of forgiveness — some haven’t … yet. Don’t put it off. I wouldn’t trade my relationship with Jesus Christ for all the money and fame in the whole world. And I’m thankful for the “reasonable service,” and the love and praise I can return to Him for the life He sacrificed for me.
