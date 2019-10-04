We’ve all heard the saying, “I’ve got to get my ox out of the ditch,” when we want to do something on Sunday — but should be resting.
Well, this past Sunday, we had a big U-Haul trailer in the “ditch” that arrived too late on Saturday night to be unloaded. So the church family came together on Sunday afternoon to unload the belongings of our new staff member, Tim Larson and his wife Audrae.
Then in my Bible reading today, Jesus was berated for healing a man’s hand on the Sabbath. He asked the Pharisees the question, “If you had a sheep that fell into a well on the Sabbath, wouldn’t you work to pull it out? How much more valuable is a person than a sheep? Yes, the law permits a person to do good on the Sabbath.”
Look at what Jesus said, one more time. “How much more valuable is a person than a sheep?”
We don’t value life the way we should. I Googled it, and world wide, two people die every second. In the United States, it’s one person for every 12 seconds. It just doesn’t register with us, unless it is someone we personally know, or have met. But we should still care about that grieving family.
In a round-about way, I think Jesus is reminding us … nothing is more important than a human being. Not our pets, not our careers, not our hobbies, or causes for which we march.
The strangers and acquaintances you meet every day will spend eternity somewhere. What kind of life are we living in front of others? Does the light of Jesus shine bright, or do we have a dull, dirty, filmy, old glass jar over our light?
The Jewish rulers Jesus was speaking to, were always looking for some way to trap Him into saying something He didn’t want to say. He never “slipped up” and had a bad press conference. I would love to see Jesus give a White House briefing, wouldn’t you? As long as I wasn’t one of the “official” journalists in the crowd. (Standing against the wall, would be close enough for me!)
I guess my favorite thought about Jesus is that He always knows my heart. He knows when I get blamed for something that isn’t my fault. He also knows all the times, when I’m terribly guilty and the disaster was my fault. He knows everything about each one of us — and still gave His life for our sins so we could spend eternity with Him.
These rulers who criticized Him for healing a man on the Sabbath have been in eternity for a long time. I hope they changed their minds about Him and accepted Him as the Messiah and Savior of their sins before it was too late. If not, they’ve been in a horrible place for a lot of years … with no end in sight. But the man who allowed Jesus to heal him — physically and spiritually has been enjoying Heaven for a long time … with more to come. I pray you make the right choice. God placed a high price tag on your life and you are very valuable.
