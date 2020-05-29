Don’t you wish there were times when Jesus would sit down beside you (in the flesh) and let you know what His future plans for you are to be?
If great things are in store, I think that would be very good news. But what if cancer, the coronavirus or bankruptcy was in the future? Or the loss of a loved one? I’m not sure I would want to know those things are ahead for me.
God always knows best, and it doesn’t include a magic wand to see into the future. But there are two Bible characters who can be compared in an interesting way.
David was pulled from sheep duty and anointed to be King as a young teenager. He knew some of God’s plans. But look at the trouble and heartache he had to endure to get to that point. Saul, the current king of Israel was out to kill him. David was a national hero after killing Goliath. Saul enjoyed the skillful playing on the harp of David . But twice threw his spear across the room — aimed at David. Wow. I’ve played some wrong notes before on the piano, but no one has ever threatened to kill me for it. And somehow I doubt David played any wrong notes!
The other hero to consider is Joseph. God had big plans for him, too. Yet, Joseph had no idea what was to become of him after his brothers tossed him in a deep hole and then sold him to slave traders who took him to Egypt. In case you don’t remember the story, Joseph ended up doing such a great job as a servant, he was promoted to head of the household of a key man in the government. Later Joseph was accused of wrongdoing and thrown into prison. He still didn’t have a clue what God had planned for him. I’ve never been sentenced to prison, and especially for something I didn’t do, but I think I’d be pretty upset and questioning God’s process. (Let’s be honest here.)
Through these hardships, both men continued to believe, trust, and keep the faith that God remained in control. He knows you by name, rank and your social security number plus the hairs on your head! He knows what He has planned for you.
Before you jump ship, the Bible tells us plainly that God’s plans are for our good. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope,” Jeremiah 29:11.
So we have to look for that hope. We may not understand the craziness of our world right now, but there is hope available from God’s Word.
Hebrews 11:1 NKJV, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
“Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit,” Romans 15:13, NKJV.
There are a lot more verses about faith and hope so we don’t have to stay down and discouraged about our circumstances. Don’t you know the senior citizen versions of Joseph and David both looked back on their lives and saw how God worked, and were grateful?
Both of these men did their best to maintain their good character as they waited for God’s plan to play out. David had the opportunity at least twice to kill King Saul, but he didn’t. He could have pleaded self-defense.
Joseph could have sat in the corner of the prison and pouted with a full-blown pity party. He had been falsely accused. But he didn’t. He worked hard in prison, and became a leader the guards could count on. He made sure he helped others while in prison, and didn’t focus on his problems or the unjustness of the situation.
Remember the problems you face today are not a surprise to God. He has great plans for you. It’s our job to retain our faith and hope in Jesus Christ. We all have yucky pity-party days, but cut them short and move on to hope and faith.
