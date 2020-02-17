GAITHER MOUNTAIN — Arkansas State Police say a woman from Clarksville was killed and four other individuals, two of whom were juveniles, were hurt in a one-vehicle wreck Monday morning.
According to a report by Trooper Josh A. Valentin, Ludgerio Elizondo, 38, of Clarksville was northbound on state Highway 43 in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox about 10 Monday morning.
Fatima Moro, 32, and Veronica Moro, 55, both of Clarksville and two unidentified minors were passengers in the vehicle, the report said.
The report said the vehicle exited the eastbound side of the highway and struck a tree with the passenger side front.
Fatima Moro was killed in the crash, the report said, while the others in the vehicle suffered injuries and were taken by ambulance to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The weather was cloudy and the roadway dry at the time of the crash, the report said.
