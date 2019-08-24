The 24th Annual Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship kicks off Friday, September 6 at 4 p.m. with Tandem Skydiving and Helicopter Rides at the Boone County Airport. The Brick Oven Pizza Company will host a beer and wine garden on the ground along with other food and retail vendors. A free concert will begin at 7 p.m. accompanied by the Explore Harrison Hot Air Balloon Glow featuring hot air balloons tethered to the ground. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will host a Kids Corner with inflatables and other children’s activities throughout the festival. Parking is available in the airport fields for a $5.00 donation to Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA).
The festival will continue on Saturday with Hot Air Balloon Flights and a Key Grab Competition. Helicopter rides by Arkansas Helicopters will start in the morning. The afternoon will feature Tandem Skydiving by Skydive Fayetteville. A children’s construction project will be hosted by Home Depot, CASA will have a Kids Corner with inflatables and the Imagination Library will have book reading for kids. Hot air balloon tethered rides and a balloon glow will light up the evening. Saturday parking in the airport fields will be available for a $5.00 donation to the Rotary Club of Harrison.
The Celebration will continue on Sunday morning with more balloon flights and key grab competition.
For a full schedule of events and activities, visit www.arkansasballoonfest.com
