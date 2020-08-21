Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) in the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will be the speaker Wednesday, August 26, in the North Arkansas College Economic Update Breakfast Series.
The event, sponsored by The Point Financial Group and Porterfield & Company CPA, PLLC, and North Arkansas College will be held in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the college’s south Campus in Harrison.
A prepared breakfast will be served starting at 7 a.m. in the JPH Conference Center. The program starts at 7:30. Jebaraj’s presentation will be presented via Zoom. Attendees will have the option to attend in person or via Zoom.
In-person attendance is limited to 30 tickets. Tickets are available at $15 each and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/1PCPNDR or by contacting Rodney Arnold at (870) 391-3229.
Seating will be limited, and reservations will be required to attend. Zoom attendees will receive their invitation via email prior to the event.
During his time at the Center, Jebaraj has been instrumental in creating and executing economic studies for clients such as the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the Northwest Arkansas Council, the Walton Family Foundation, Arvest Bank, the University of Arkansas and many others. His work has been noted by the state’s business media. Arkansas Business and the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal recognized Mervin in their 40 Under 40 lists.
He is an exceptional source of business and economics-related expertise that journalists and business-people alike rely on to understand how national and regional issues impact Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas as a whole. He makes presentations that share the center’s expertise directly to over 5,000 individuals annually and tens of thousands more hear and see his economic analysis and commentary through TV, radio, and print media.
Jebaraj serves on the Community Development Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and on the Board of Directors of the Association for University Business and Economic Research.
