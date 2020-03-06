Kameryn Irene Pevey
Ashlie and Noah Pevey announce the birth of a daughter.
Kameryn Irene Pevey was born Saturday, Feb. 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
She has 1 sister, Elizabeth, age 1.
The proud grandparents are Carrie and Matt Harris, Tim and Andrea Pevey and Shawn Boscurge.
Ophelia Ana Marianna Rose Perry
Nina and Matthew Perry of Eureka Springs announce the birth of a daughter.
Ophelia Ana Marianna Rose Perry was born Thursday, Feb. 20 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17 inches long and weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Kelly Ann Huntley and Harry Merle Huntley of Eureka Springs, Sheldon Perry of Kingston and Lois Lovitta Anderson of Berryville.
Klay Alexander Chaney
Megan and Kevin Chaney announce the birth of a son.
Klay Alexander Chaney was born Monday, Feb. 18 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce.
He has one brother, Tatum, age 2.
The proud grandparents are Wayne and Leann Bailey of Harrison, Jim and Misty Ketterman of Harrison, Robert and Jannea Chaney of Berryville and Michele Martin of Springdale.
Emmalynn Jane Davis
Melanie Lane-Davis and Jacob Davis announce the birth of a daughter.
Emmalynn Jane Davis was born Monday, Feb. 17 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
She has one sister, Abigal, age 3.
The proud grandparents are Randall and Janie Lane of Harrison and Clint and Theresa Davis of Harrison.
Oliver Lewin
April and Kendall Lewin announce the birth of a son.
Oliver Lewin was born Tuesday, Feb. 18 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces.
Wrenley Rae Pyatt
Ashely Hubbard and Kody Pyatt of Alpena announce the birth of a daughter.
Wrenley Rae Pyatt was born Tuesday, Feb. 18 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 13.5 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Ken Pyatt of Alpena, Karen Pyatt of Alpena, Ronnie Hubbard of Louise, Mississippi and Barbara Williams of Lowell.
Walker Andrew White
Christina Peacock and Brent White announce the birth of a son.
Walker Andrew White was born Sunday, Feb. 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 9 pounds 10 ounces.
He has one brother, Jaxon, 6 and three sisters, Serenity, 10; Faith, 4 and Hope, 3.
The proud grandparents are Dorothy and Tim Allen and Donna McLaughlin.
Ethan Thomas
Rachel and Dan Thomas announce the birth of a son.
Ethan Thomas was born Friday, Feb. 28 at North Arkansas Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
He has one brother, Caleb, age 4.
The proud grandparents are Stan and Daleen Jones of Davis, Oklahoma; Dr. John Thomas and Dr. Rosemarie Thomas of Enid, Oklahoma; Cecil and Jane Soerries of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Royce and Juanita Jones of Davis, Oklahoma and Lucy Furia of Santa Monica, California.
Cooper Micheal Courter
Adeline and Mark Ethan Courter announce the birth of a son.
Cooper Michael Courter was born Friday, Feb. 28 at North Arkansas Regional Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Micheal and Pat Holt of Harrison and Mark and Teresa Courter of Coco, Florida.
Arya Aileen Barker
Sarah Craft and Montanna Barker announce the birth of a daughter.
Arya Aileen Barker was born Wednesday, Feb. 26 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 9 pounds and 2.6 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jamie Eddings, Trey Eddings, Chad Barker and Jennifer Barker.
Tate Edward Taylor
Kitana and Joshua Taylor announce the birth of a son.
Tate Edward Taylor was born Wednesday, Feb. 26 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 4.2 ounces.
He has two sisters, Catalina, 2 and Camilia, 2.
The proud grandparents are Jennifer Eddings, T.G. Eddings, Melinda Taylor and Bill Taylor.
Thomas Jay Sciarra
Emily and Robert Sciarra announce the birth of a son.
Thomas Jay Sciarra was born Wednesday, Feb. 26 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
He has one brother, Sage, age 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.