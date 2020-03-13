The Ozark Humane Society will host the St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Dog Show Saturday, March 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quality Inn Convention Center. The dog show is a fundraiser for the Ozark Humane Society. General admission is $5, contest entries are $10 per category. Dress up your pups and come join the fun. The event will feature live Celtic music, a performance by the Crooked Creek Ceili Dancers, Raffle prizes and a Puppy Kissing Booth.
For more information, call (870) 577-3771 or follow the OHS on facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.