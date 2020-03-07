Villines, Smith Engagement

Billy and Lisa Villines of Jasper announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Jeanette to John Ross Smith of Marble Falls. The bride is the granddaughter of Samuel and Pat Villines and Ardell and Jane Ricketts. She is a graduate of Western Grove High School.
The bridegroom-elect, John Ross Smith, is the son of Dennis and Melinda Smith of Marble Falls and the grandson of John and Goldie Chisum and Ross and Frankie Smith. He is a graduate of Jasper High School.
The ceremony will be held Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Sherman community building. Friends and family are invited to attend.
