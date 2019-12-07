Greetings from Capps. We trust you had a good Thanksgiving with family and friends. Can you believe it is already December? We had a wonderful visit from our son, it just ended too soon. We're hoping that the Ozarks grow on him a little more each time he comes. One years beard growth came off last Saturday night, so if you see me around town, you may not recognize me for a while. We missed the community service and fellowship at Capps Full Gospel but heard it was good and no one left hungry. By the way, they will have their Christmas service/Holiday fellowship this Sunday morning. I'm sure glad the wind died down in time for the Harrison Christmas parade last Monday night. I saw at least 2 entries from our area, Capps Batavia Fire Department had an engine and Capps Full Gospel had a float as well. It was chilly but bearable. With the busyness of the season, don’t forget to take care of yourself, remember those who may be lonely or in need and reflect on the many blessings you have.

