Greetings from Capps. We had quite the rain last week, around 8 inches in 2 days at our place. Everything has greened back up nicely and some folks are talking about a third cut of hay before long. I only wish the weeds didn't grow just as fast as the grass. My wife, Jennifer, and I went to the Farmers market on the square last Saturday. We met up with our 2 nieces, Tina and Liliana ( as well as Liliana’s new beau, Preston. They left there for some Ozarks sightseeing. Before heading back to California via Kansas City on Monday morning, they stopped by for a tour of our farm. Capps- Batavia Fire has been quiet for August after a busy June and July. Please keep our fellow firefighter and church friend Freddie in your prayers as he may be facing pancreatic cancer. There was a call Monday of a motorcyclist down near Capps Full Gospel church but not sure of the outcome. Keep your eyes open for bikers as both local and out of town riders will be touring the Ozarks for the next few months. We're blessed to live in an area with so much natural beauty with our rivers, lakes and forests to enjoy and I'm hoping for a cool and colorful fall. The Homesteaders Swap meet will be today (Saturday, Sept. 7) from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road just off Hwy 392. Not sure how long they continue but I'll keep you posted as I find out. With the unofficial end of summer (but not the heat) last weekend, it's time to start thinking about things slowing down and cooling off, I for one, am more than ready. God bless, Doug
