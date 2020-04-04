Greetings from Capps. In the almost 2 years I have lived in Arkansas, Spring is rapidly becoming my favorite season. In spite of the rain and mud, there are bursts of color with shrubs like forsythia, spirea and flowering quince in bloom. Trees like pear, crabapple, redbud and now dogwoods starting to bloom have added much color to the countryside. Gaither Mountain is starting to get some color and our meadows are so green I almost feel like I’m in Ireland. Job security for tree trimmers and lawn service people like my neighbor, Matt Heft. I stopped by and said hello to him last week as he pulled in after a long day. I'm thankful to still be working, the nursery is pretty open air and has been busy with folks needing something to do around the house while they hunker down. I had one customer last week who phoned in her order of landscaping material and then we delivered it out a few days later. You can do just about anything from your phone or computer these days but It's much less personal, but I guess that is how it is going to be for a bit longer. We had an online sermon from Restoration Life Church in Batavia and Capps Full Gospel in Capps last Sunday. A young man from Capps Full Gospel, Rylee Huskey, recently blessed the residents of a local assisted living facility by singing gospel songs through the fence as the residents sat outside on a warm day. I'm not sure what the Baptist, Lutheran and Adventist churches in Capps are doing but during rough times, church families need to stay connected as much as possible and if it is through social media, so be it. Batavia Assembly will be having “drive-in” services on Sunday mornings, weather permitting. Capps Batavia Fire Department training was scheduled for this weekend but will be postponed for a bit. We're in the process of getting some long overdue, up to date breathing apparatus as much of our older gear is becoming unserviceable. I'm proud to be a part of such a great volunteer department. Well, I'll close by giving you a big virtual hug, these are strange times, but our faith, family and community are more important than ever and together, we are going to make it. God's peace to you, Doug
