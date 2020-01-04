Greetings from Capps. My phone is so smart it almost writes my articles for me. As I mentioned in my last column, Capps Batavia Fire Department had our Christmas party and training meeting at the Western Sizzlin a week ago Monday. The big shoes left empty by the untimely passing of Chief Block last summer will be filled by longtime Firefighter Matt Harris. Congratulations Matt. The next day we responded to a brush fire in Ridgeway that burned about half an acre of grass. Thankfully it wasn't windy and it was quickly extinguished. Pastor David Grant's daughter, Sandy, and her husband Jim, were visiting for Christmas. They had a great time at Silver Dollar City. We had a big dinner with them and several other friends at Najean Greer’s home on Christmas Day. We are truly blessed to have such good friends. Last Sunday night was the 5th Sunday singing and fellowship at Capps Full Gospel, its always a great time in the Lord. With the new year ahead of us, rather than look back with regrets about what we didn't see, let's look ahead with expectation to what lies ahead. May God richly bless you and yours this year.
