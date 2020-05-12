EDITOR’S NOTE: This is 15th in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Marshall High School honors Delaney Horton and Robin Pinkston as the co-Valedictorians. GleeAnna Housley is the Salutatorian.
Delaney is the daughter of Edward and Clarissa Horton.
Robin is the daughter of James Pinkston and Nina Pinkston.
GleeAnna is the daughter of Larry and Susan Housley.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Delaney: n/a
Robin: I always did pretty well in school and my family and friends always supported and encouraged me to do my best. It also took a lot of discipline on my part to make sure I got everything done and turned in on time.
GleeAnna: May parents always pushed me to do my best throughout school and to never settle for anything less than great.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Delaney: n/a
Robin: n/a
GleeAnna: The Gifted and Talented program gave me many opportunities and surrounded me with kids just like me.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Delaney: Technology has allowed me to progress my education further than I would have been able to had it not been a resource. It has allowed me to start my college education even before being enrolled.
Robin: n/a
GleeAnna: Technology has allowed me to take 18 hours’ worth of college courses while still in high school. Without technology that would not have been possible.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Delaney: Have as much fun as possible while still putting education first, because education could define his or her future.
Robin: Do your best, care about your education and respect your teachers. Try to cherish every moment because it goes quicker than you think.
GleeAnna: Always strive to do your best in everything you do and never take any moment for granted because it is over before you know it.
• What are your future plans?
Delaney: I plan to go to Arkansas Tech University with the education program and graduate with a teaching degree. Later I want to start my teaching career and become board certified.
Robin: I plan to go to Arkansas Tech University and become an elementary teacher.
GleeAnna: I plan to attend the University of Central Arkansas in the fall and pursue a degree in nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.